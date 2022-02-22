Ella Louise Buchhorn
GANADO — Ella Louise Cooper Buchhorn passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 and was reunited with her late husband, Carroll, to celebrate her 92nd birthday. Louise was born in Bay City to the late George E. and Ella Sachtleben Cooper on February 20, 1930. She married the love of her life, Carroll Gene Buchhorn on August 8, 1948 at First Presbyterian Church in Bay City. Louise was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and a daycare teacher for a private childhood development center. She was a member of Herman Sons Family Lodge 82 for over 50 years and a member of the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Louise was very active in her church and had been a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bay City, First United Methodist Church in Floresville, and was a current member of the First United Methodist Church in Cuero where she was part of the United Methodist Women and the Rest Home Ministry.
Louise is survived by her children, Orville G. Buchhorn and wife, Anne, of San Antonio, Judi G. DeHaan and husband, Richard, of Cypress, Craig A. Buchhorn and wife, Leslie, of Edna, and David W. Buchhorn and wife, Carmen, of Victoria; brother-in-law, Glenn Buchhorn Sr. and wife, Ruthann, of San Antonio; 7 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother, Orville T. Cooper.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10 am, at First United Methodist Church of Cuero. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Jennifer Pous, James Weir, Jarod Weir, Jason Weir, Chris Buchhorn, Cameron Buchhorn, Lucas Robinson, Brandon Buchhorn, William Foster, Brandon Foster, and Chris Casey.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Cuero.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
