Ella Louise Guttenberger
BAY CITY — Ella Louise Jacobs Guttenberger was born in Nacogdoches, TX on August 10, 1934 to Donald and Bessie Jacobs. She passed away on September 23, 2020.
Louise grew up in a home that consisted of 9 girls. She went all the way through school in Nacogdoches and graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1953. She was determined to be the first in her family to graduated from college. She enrolled in Stephen F. Austin University and worked her way through college to graduate in 1957 and later ended up graduating from the University of Houston with her Master’s Degree.
Louise took her first teaching job in the Tidehaven School District where she taught fifth grade for sixteen years. She had a love for art; so, when offered a job teaching elementary school art, she accepted a job in the Palacios School District where she would teach for twenty years. She retired after a thirty-six-year career. Still interested in education she became a member of Matagorda Co. Retired Teachers Association where she served as secretary for a number of years.
She loved art and found her love in painting fine china, she took lessons and joined two porcelain arts clubs in Victoria and Edna. She later would teach painting classes and enjoyed this hobby for forty years. She looked forward to state conventions where she could always learn new things and meet other china painters.
Louise became a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church soon after moving to Matagorda Co. to teach. She served on the Altar Guild, taught Sunday School, served on the Vestry and was a member of Daughters of the King. After moving to Bay City in 1998, she became a member of St. Mark’s and continued to serve until her health would not permit.
She married Bob in 1964 at St. John’s in Palacios. They met while teaching in Blessing. Their students really helped to bring them together. She loved when they would run into former students at the American Legion in Blessing. This year they celebrated 56 wonderful years together.
Louise is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter and son in law Martha and Nathan Cashion; grandson Cole Cashion; and a very special niece, Sheila Keith, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her eight sisters.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Jack Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rick Rakestraw, Pat Fox, Robin Stanley, Cole Cashion, Rusty Atkinson and Karl Keith.
If attending, please wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2200 Avenue E, Bay City, TX 77414 or St. John’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 895, Palacios, TX 77465.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
