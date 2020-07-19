ELLA MAE ROZNOVSKY YOAKUM - Ella Mae Roznovsky, 86, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born November 1, 1933 in Yoakum to the late John and Hattie (Kasparek) Lauer. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and worked at Drive-In Cleaners as a seamstress for many years. Survivors are numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Roznovsky; brother, Frank Lauer. Graveside Service 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Pallbearers are her nephews and great-nephews. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (11)
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.