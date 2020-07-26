ELLA SAHA BUCEK VICTORIA - Ella Saha Bucek 1931-2020 Ella Saha Bucek 1931-2020 On July 21, 2020, Ella went to be with the Lord in Heaven and join all her loved ones who have proceeded her. She was born January 20, 1931 to Louis P and Louise Hickl Saha in El Maton, TX. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Cindy) Buck of Victoria, Gary (Mary) Bucek of Conroe; grandchildren, Candace Bucek (Covy) Wilkinson of Montgomery, Benjaman Bucek of Austin, Michael Bucek of Austin, Lara Bucek of Austin; great-grandsons, Covy and Crue Wilkinson; brothers, Louis (Ann) Saha of El Maton and Dennis (Jackie) Saha of El Maton and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Saha of Bay City and Flo Saha of Angelton. Ella was preceded in death by her father and mother; husbands, Leonard Bucek and Wesley Stanley; son, Bryan Bucek; brothers, Alvin Saha and Gilbert Saha and a sister, Evelyn Willis. She served the Port Lavaca area as a nurse for over 25 years before retiring and moving to Victoria. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria. She cherished get-togethers with family reunions and friends. Ella enjoyed working in her yard growing beautiful flowers, (like her mother, Louise). A private service for Ella will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Saint Peters Catholic Cemetery in Blessing, Texas. In lieu of flowers a donation in her name may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Holy Family Catholic Church. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Elmcroft and their staff for the love and care shown to their mother. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
