ELLARIN ANN PIPPERT SATTELMAIER-WILLIAMS VICTORIA - Ellarin Ann Pippert Sattelmaier - Williams, 89, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born December 13, 1929 in Meyersville, TX to Emil Joe and Erna Marie Atzenhoffer Pippert. Ellarin and her husband, Otis, lived and raised their children, Richard and Vicki, in Victoria. Her favorite pastimes were going to Coushatta, and spending time with family and friends. Ellarin never met a stranger and enjoyed making new friends. She loved dancing & was considered a great dancing partner. She retired from Harding & Parker Drug Store and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son, Richard Sattelmaier and his wife Pam; daughter, Vicki Sattelmaier Wagner and her husband Charles; grandchildren, Shauna Wagner, Kristin Wagner and Daniel Sattelmaier. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Otis Sattelmaier and Wallace "Ned" Williams. The family will receive guests for a light lunch and fellowship from 12 to 2 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 pm. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, all on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
