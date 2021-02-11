Ellen Emma Mueller Mikes Orsak
VICTORIA — Ellen Orsak, 86 years of age, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday afternoon, February 3, 2021 at her home held by her daughter. Ellen was born May 11, 1934 in Orange Grove, Texas to parents Leopold W. F. Mueller and Emilie H. Krause Mueller, the second youngest of five brothers and seven sisters.
Ellen was a devout Christian, a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of American Legion Auxiliary #0166. Ellen loved to dance, play dominos, have family and friends together, and compile the family genealogy. She was the most honest person to walk the earth, compassionate, would give you her last dime, and loved you faults and all. She persevered though a life filled with challenges by her shear determination and hard work. She was beloved by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Ellen is survived by her daughters Janice (Stroman Glen) Ullman, and Beverly (Craig) Lester; grandchildren Douglas (Kim) Ullman, Joseph (Maria) Ullman, Brian (Kelly) Walters, Christopher (Elizabeth) Lester, Diana (Brent) Sifford and Robert (Crystal) Mikes; 15 great grandchildren; sister Alice Mamerow Malota and brother Herbert Mueller.
Ellen is preceded in death by husbands Milton B. Mikes (1975) and Ello W. Orsak (2015), son Wesley D. Mikes (2014); sisters Leona Kremling, Minnie Mueller, Irene Levis Martin, Viola Green, Nora Schuette, and Annie Otto Frysak; brothers Walter, Leo, Leslie, and Raymond Mueller.
Serving as pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
A chapel service will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 N., Victoria, TX with Chaplain Larry Green, officiating. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
