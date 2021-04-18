Ellen Jane Stanek
SHINER — Ellen Jane Stanek, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born December19, 1953 in Shiner to Arnold and Ruby Lee (Cook) Stanek.
Ellen Jane graduated from Shiner High School and went on to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. She spent the next 41 years teaching and achieved retirement but continued to substitute teach at Moulton I.S.D. She loved good food, good friends and good times with her family and friends and her two grandchildren, Jackson and Lexie Ulcak. She never met a stranger and had compassionate love for her animals.
Survivors are her daughter, Jessica Vanicek and husband Donnie of Shiner; son Russell Ulcak and wife Kim of Shiner; her grandchildren, Jackson Ulcak and Lexie Ulcak of Shiner; a host of family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother Russell Gene Stanek.
Visitation 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ryan Boedeker, Marty Boehm, Brandon Siegel, Jason Nerada, Alan Migl and Randon Ulcak.
Memorials may be made to Shiner Animal Services.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (7)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (7)
- It's voter suppression, not voter fraud (19)
- Victoria school board District 2 candidates discuss platforms (4)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (4)
- Victoria school board district 4 candidates debate ahead of May (3)
- Police say pickup ran stop sign, rolled 3 times in crash; 5 taken to hospital (3)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (2)
- Lifelong educator, namesake of Cade Middle School dies at age 95 (2)
- Letter: Statements made during Victoria school board candidate debate were not true (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.