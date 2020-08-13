Ellerine Lemke Dentler left to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020 , La Bahia Nursing Home, Goliad, TX at the age of 93.
She was born at home in Goliad County near Schroeder, TX on April 15, 1927 to William “Willie” Lemke and Martha Windberg Lemke. She was the grand-daughter of Andreas & Wilhelmine (Strum) Windberg and August & Wilhelmine (Frieschmidt) Lemke. As the youngest of nine, she attended Hoff School, worked in the cotton fields and learned to prepare meal s, bake, make sausage and cooked cheese, milk cows, make soap and molasses for the family growing up. Her highest honor in school was winning a spelling bee and being presented a dictionary.
She was married to Walter L. Dentler on 4 Nov 1945 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kilgore Community, Goliad Co., TX until his death in 2010. They celebrated 64 years together with numerous family gatherings and celebrations. She spent her whole adult life In Victoria and loved to cook, bake, sew, crochet and quilt for the family and worked in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers and fruit trees. She was primarily a homemaker, but she helped out at the Victoria Livestock Auction lunchroom and her brother Alvice’s restaurant. Her faith journey took her from baptism (12 Jun 1927), confirmation (16 Nov 1941) and marriage at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kilgore Community to Zion Lutheran Church, Mission Valley, to First English Lutheran Church in 1958 until present. She participated in many activities from teaching Sunday School, Bible studies, fund raisers, etc.
She is survived by daughter, Ginger McGill of Schroeder, sons - Walter Joe (Diana) Dentler, Allen (Sandra) Dentler and David (Margaret) Dentler all of Victoria. Grandchildren: Jason Dentler of Houston, Alysha (Brandon) Behrends of Fredericksburg; Michelle (Josh) Darnell of Cypress; Clinton (Casey) Dentler of Westoff; Ashley (Trent) Kucera, Rachel (Jared) Sizemore and Shawn Dentler of Victoria and Katelyn (Adam) Jeffers of Schroeder. Nine Great-grandchildren and Johanna Bethke, her special friend who was like a daughter and the many nieces and nephews she cherished.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, daughter-in-law Linda Decker Dentler and son-in-law Clark L. McGill; sisters –Eloma Lemke, Frieda Berger, Viola Arnecke and Edna Abrameit; brothers – Gottlieb, Alvice, Ervin and Roland Lemke.
Memorials may be given to First English Ev. Lutheran Church, Organ fund, 516 N. Main St., Victoria, TX 77901 or the Sturm Reunion- Mistletoe Cemetery fund 2034 Lemke Rd. Goliad, TX 77963 or your choice.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions CDC requirements are to be followed. Full graveside services with FELC pastor, Jim Pearson officiating, will be held at Memory Gardens, off Cuero Hwy, Saturday at 2 pm.
Service will be livestreamed for those not able to attend at Rosewood Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/RosewoodFHVictoria/videos
