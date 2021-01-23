Ellie Hines Stovall
EDNA — On Jan. 26, 1927 in Morales, Texas, a baby girl was born to the family of Tommie and Gertrude (Arnold) Hines. She was named Ellie, meaning “God is my light”. She was faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and usher until the angels called her home Jan. 18, 2021.
Ellie devoted her life to her family. She was the Matriarch of the Hines family. Ellie raised many of her nieces, and nephews.
She married Mr. Alvin Stovall Apr. 9, 1977, to this union no children were born. She remained by his side until his death Apr. 13, 1999.
A passion of Ellie’s was gardening, watching westerns, and enjoying sports. She had such a green thumb growing some of the best fruits, and veggies. Even as her health began to fail, she could still be found in her garden. Ellie was a strong willed virtuous woman doing it her way and on her terms until the end.
Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Adriene and Ella Mae Hines; two half-sisters, Lovell Callis and Josephine Brigham; seven brothers, Jimmi, Sinclair, Frank, Herman, Clyde, Claude, and Willie Hines Sr.; nieces, Barbara “Bobbie” Jones and Carolyn Callis; nephews, Willie Jr. and Pastor Leonard Hines, and many other loved ones.
Left to cherish her memories are her nephew Mack Earl Hines of Edna, Texas, Great Niece Yolonda Hines-Bennett of Victoria, Texas, a host of other nieces, nephews, and church family all of whom loved her dearly.
Funeral Services will be held 10 AM Sat., Jan. 23, 2021 at Mt Olive Baptist Church with burial to follow at Hines Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (6)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (6)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
Online Poll
Have you tried to sign up for a vaccine?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.