Ellwood Hermansen
EL CAMPO — Ellwood Harry Hermansen, 77, of El Campo, passed away on March 31, 2022 in the company of his loved ones. He was born on May 6, 1944 in El Campo to the late Harry Herman Hermansen and Lois Ellwood Hermansen Holt. He was a graduate of El Campo High School and went on to play college basketball and baseball and earn a Business degree from Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. Affectionately known as Granddaddy by his family, he farmed for 46 years then retired to a life of gardening, fishing, hunting, playing 42, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and helping out family and friends. Ellwood was a dedicated family man and a faithful, steadfast servant of God. He lived a simple, contented life, but he leaves us rich in memories.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy “Dot” Kainer Hermansen; daughter, Susan Hermansen Swanson and husband Blake of Houston; son Charles Ellwood Hermansen and wife Candice of College Station; grandchildren, Grant Swanson, Eloise Swanson, Lainey Hermansen, and Charlie Hermansen; sisters, Barbara Hermansen Hitzfeld and husband Tommy, Daphne Hermansen Kuykendall and husband Don, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles David Hermansen.
A rosary will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with a visitation preceding at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his six nephews; John Kuykendall, Scott Byers, Clint Kainer, Reed Kainer, Brent Kainer, and Tyson Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ellwood to St. Philip Endowment Fund or St. Philip School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Assailant robs teen using unknown firearm
- County receives grant funding to buy 55 body-worn cameras for deputies
- Blotter: Victoria man entrapped, robbed by 2 men, woman
- Port of Calhoun prepares to move forward with expanding ship channel
- John Jefferson: New freshwater fishing regulations to be mindful of
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say
- The New York Times says pretending the pandemic is over won't make it so
- Guess where your neighbor is from: Metros sending the most people to Victoria
- Lolita man dies in head-on collision
- Syndicated Column: The Economist: Petrodollar paranoia
Commented
- RISE and Shine: Diversity conference set for April (10)
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- The New York Times says pretending the pandemic is over won't make it so (3)
- Eloy Barraza (2)
- Frank Q. Ortiz (2)
- Letter: Reliability of flights is necessary for successful air service in Victoria (1)
- Summie L. Thomas (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Alfredo ?Fred? Martinez (1)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Did you get April Fooled? (1)
- City Corner: Feeling the pinch from inflation? We’ll help you plan a staycation (1)
Online Poll
Do you collect dolls?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.