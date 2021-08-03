Elmer Dean Lewis Sr.
INEZ — Elmer Dean Lewis, Sr., 74, of Inez passed away peacefully with this family by his side on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born November 12, 1946 in Hutchinson, KS to Elmer Junior and Evelyn Coop Lewis. Dean was a welder and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Harp Lewis; daughters, Deanna Delgado (Gilbert) of Inez, Angela Berkovsky (Chad) of Shiner, Rachael Albrecht (Glenn) of Victoria, Priscilla Layton (Chris) of Hallettsville; sons, Elmer Dean Lewis, Jr. (Erin) of Victoria, Tim Harp of Inez; sister, Jean Marie Macha (Charlie) of Wallis; grandchildren: Ryan Berkovsky, Emily Berkovsky, Jamie Delgado (Arvin), Michael Harp (Bridgette), Logan Rath (Sandra), Chance Rath, Ashley Hunt (Travis), Mallorie Layton and Dallas Layton; great grandchildren, Logan Delgado, Kanon Smith and Lindsey Gail Hunt.
He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Donna Smith Lewis.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez with Pastor Mike Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to I.C.B.A. (Inez Community Benefit Association) P.O. Box 372, Inez, TX 77968.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (2)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (2)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Evelyn Schmerber Sherrill (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Online Poll
Does your church have a family picnic event?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.