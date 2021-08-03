Elmer Dean Lewis Sr.
Elmer Dean Lewis Sr.
INEZ — Elmer Dean Lewis, Sr., 74, of Inez passed away peacefully with this family by his side on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born November 12, 1946 in Hutchinson, KS to Elmer Junior and Evelyn Coop Lewis. Dean was a welder and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Harp Lewis; daughters, Deanna Delgado (Gilbert) of Inez, Angela Berkovsky (Chad) of Shiner, Rachael Albrecht (Glenn) of Victoria, Priscilla Layton (Chris) of Hallettsville; sons, Elmer Dean Lewis, Jr. (Erin) of Victoria, Tim Harp of Inez; sister, Jean Marie Macha (Charlie) of Wallis; grandchildren: Ryan Berkovsky, Emily Berkovsky, Jamie Delgado (Arvin), Michael Harp (Bridgette), Logan Rath (Sandra), Chance Rath, Ashley Hunt (Travis), Mallorie Layton and Dallas Layton; great grandchildren, Logan Delgado, Kanon Smith and Lindsey Gail Hunt.
He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Donna Smith Lewis.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez with Pastor Mike Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to I.C.B.A. (Inez Community Benefit Association) P.O. Box 372, Inez, TX 77968.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

