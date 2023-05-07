Elmo Cody Duke IV
Elmo Cody Duke IV
PALACIOS — Elmo Cody Duke IV, 37, of Palacios passed away May 3, 2023. He was born May 10, 1985 in Wharton, Texas to Elmo Duke III and Susan Gayle Holzapfel Duke.
Cody was the true definition on an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, onshore and offshore, and hunting. His love of nature shined through in everything he did, he was always outside. His current obsession was hiking in North Texas and weekly river trips with his riding buddy, Thunder Dog.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Bill Holzapfel. He is survived by his parents Elmo Duke III and Susan Duke; paternal grandparents Elmo Duke, Jr. and Marianne Duke; maternal grandmother Dolly Holzapfel; his significant other Kiley Machin; sisters Mandy Moreno (Michael) and Laura Chanek (Jason); nephews and nieces Ryan Moreno, Cooper Moreno, Delaney, Remington, Jessa, Hunter and Gage Chanek and his riding buddy “Thunder”.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Palacios Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM with Rev. Louis Rush officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John David Greenawalt, Rodney Sanders, Kurt Sanders, Shane Curnutt, Jared Curnutt and Chris Duke.
He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.