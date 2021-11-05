Elmoris H. Johnson
CUERO — Elmoris H. Johnson, Jr., 66 of Cuero passed away on October 28, 2021. Elmoris was born November 26, 1954 in Cuero, Tx to the late Elmoris and Esther Mathis Johnson.
Elmoris is survived by his daughter, Emery Johnson and son Eugene Johnson, and step sons, Jordan Whittington, Sean Cullen and Ryan Donovan. He also survived by his sister, Patricia Johnson and brothers, Kenneth Johnson, Michael Johnson, Dennis Johnson and Darrel Johnson.
Elmoris is preceded in death by both of his parents and brother Regis Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Encampment Ground with Rev. R. C. Mays, Sr. officiating. Burial to follow at Noble Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net

