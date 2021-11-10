Elna Rae McConathy
VICTORIA — Elna Rae McConathy passed away on November 7, 2021. She was born in Bedias, Texas on May 15, 1932, to the late John Roy and Margaret Marse Stuckey. She was preceded in death by her husband O.B. McConathy, great granddaughter Charlotte Jane Lehman, and brother David Eugene Stuckey.
She is survived by daughters Roxanne Wilson-Malone and husband Pat, of Las Vegas, Marlana Mertens and husband Lee, of Big Spring, Dana Surman, of Victoria, and son Bruce McConathy and wife Jean, of Edna. Grandsons Derek Wilson, Matthew Wilson and wife Megan, Eric Dunn and wife Brandy, James Lehman and wife Karla, Christopher McConathy and wife Randi, Herman “Gary” Lehman IV and wife Julie, and Granddaughters Amber Parr and husband Randall, Treesa Dawes, and Skye Surman. Great grandchildren Haven Wilson, Brice Wilson, Ava Wilson, Fletcher McConathy, Declan McConathy, Annabelle Lehman, Nellie Jo Lehman, Herman Lehman V, Franklin Lehman, Jackson Lehman, Orrin O’Brien, Evan Dunn, and Emmalyn Dunn, and Benjamin Holley.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels in Victoria. Graveside services will be Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Katy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Special memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
