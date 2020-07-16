ELNORA L. BENTLEY VICTORIA - Elnora L. "Nonie" Bentley, age 92, of Victoria, TX peacefully went to her eternal heavenly home on July 11, 2020 joining her husband and son along with her parents and many other close friends and relatives. She was born in Taylor, TX on April 8, 1928 to the late Adolf and Lousie (Stabeno) Leschber. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. This amazing woman was known and loved by all as Granny or Nonie. She was an active member of First English Lutheran Church for the past 60 years. She leaves behind two children Donald (Linda) Bentley of Phoenix, AZ and Debbie (Randy) Glasson of Portland, TX and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Churchill of Austin, TX. Three grandchildren she lovingly called her Sweeties: Heather (Justin) Moore, Brittany (Kyle) Sisk, Austin Bentley and four great-grandchildren Daylynn Moore, Dylan Sisk, Gunner Moore, Camden Sisk; her sister Shirley Palla and her very special niece Sharon Church along with numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Harry and son David Bentley and brothers Melvin and Olin Leschber and sister Millie Phillips. Visitation will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. with services to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Victoria, TX. Burial will be held at a later date in Lake Charles, LA. Honorary Pallbearers: Austin Bentley, Justin Moore, Kyle Sisk, Matthew Church, Elizabeth Church. The family would like to send a special thank you to Kindred Hospice Care of Corpus Christi, TX, Trevino Funeral Home of Corpus Christi and Rosewood Funeral Home of Victoria for their compassionate care. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
