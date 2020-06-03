Bryant, Elnora

ELNORA C. BRYANT VICTORIA - Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are private with Pastor Larry Helms officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel to read the complete obituary

