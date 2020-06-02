Bryant, Elnora

ELNORA C. BRYANT VICTORIA - Elnora "Cossie" Bryant, 95, passed away May 29, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

