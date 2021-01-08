ELNORA HADAMEK JUREK
GONZALES - Elnora Hadamek Jurek earned her permanent wings on November 27, 2020, at age 84. Born December 10, 1935, in Yorktown, to Hattie and Sebuse Edward Hadamek. She married John Jurek, Jr., on September 24, 1955, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Cuero. Together they created a life full of love and devotion, which included many nights out dancing. They had 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Elnora owned and operated Mother Goose Day Care for over 50 years, where she impacted the lives of thousands of children in the community.
Elnora is survived by her husband of 65 years, John, sister Helen Bulgerin (Jimmy) of Cuero, brother Albert “Buddy” Hadamek of Waller, sister-in-law Nelda Gandy of Gonzales, daughters Glenda Jurek-Rahe (Hardin) of San Marcos, Janice Sutton-Brzozowski (Ronnie), Shirley Schautteet (David, Sr.), Jerrie Walshak (Mark) all of Gonzales, and son John Edward “Johnny - JJ” (Cindy Gibson) of Luling, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jurek was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Charlie Wiese, Dolores (Dolly) and Tillman Caraway, Shirley and Lonnie Koenning, her father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Ada Jurek, brother-in-law Gray Jurek, and son-in-law Dicky Sutton.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Memorial Hospital, Texan Nursing & Rehab, and Kindred Hospice. A special thank you to Rita Lewis for her help caring for Dad during this time. A memorial service in Elnora’s honor will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, or Legacy Ranch Kids to honor her lifelong devotion to helping and caring for children.
