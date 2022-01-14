Eloisa Benavides Zarate
Eloisa Benavides Zarate, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born in La Ward, Texas on December 4, 1926, to the late Eulalio Benavides and Juanita Acosta Benavides.
Eloisa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great- grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Eloisa is survived by her daughters, Janie Zarate De La Garza, and Debbie Zarate; son, JR Zarate; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Adelaido Zarate; daughter, Odelia Valdez; 2 sisters; and 5 brothers.
Pallbearers will be Bart De La Garza, Joshua Zarate, Daniel Zarate, Nikolas Estrada, Joe Garza, and Raymond Benavides.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Latin American Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
www.oaklawnfhednatx.com

