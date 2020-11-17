Eloisa S. Vela
KERRVILLE — Eloisa Salinas Vela peacefully went to be with The Lord on her 96th birthday on Wednesday, November 12th, 2020. Her loving children were at her bedside. She was married to the absolute love of her life, the late Didio Vela, for 68 years, and together, with God’s help, they lovingly raised their family and modeled the life of overcoming obstacles and succeeding through hard work.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Didio Jr, daughter, Teodora (Tita), Great-Grandson Zachary Wendell, brothers Encarnacion Salinas and Enrique Salinas and a sister Evangelina Mendieta.
She is survived by daughters Anna Lugo (Joe, Jr.), Sylvia C. Valencia (Ben), son Ovidio Vela, Sr. (Elva), 9 grand-children, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Eloisa, in her crisp, starched white uniform and cap, proudly worked as a nurse in Victoria, Port Lavaca, and Louisiana. After she retired as a nurse, she helped run her husband’s business, Vela Cement Finishing Company, by being his accountant, payroll clerk, errand runner, business manager, “boss lady”, head of household, and best friend.
One of their favorite things to do was to go country and western dancing on the weekends. They even won a dance contest once!
Our family is very thankful to God that she lived long enough to make lasting beautiful memories for her grandchildren, making the “best pancakes ever”, and the best carne guisada, with homemade tortillas.
Even in her advanced years, in every phone conversation, she would offer guidance to her children about the importance of family. She quietly influenced, by example, to help form this loving family. Her most valuable, appreciated, genetic contribution to this family tree may have been her kind heart.
Visitation will be held at Colonial Richardson Funeral Home in Port Lavaca on Wednesday, November 18th, from noon till service at 2 p.m., followed by burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (22)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (10)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (8)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
- Unoccupied Victoria County house damaged by fire (2)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- New Victoria County order could regulate temporary signs on county property (2)
- Letter: Democrats are starting to look good (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.