Eloise “Lois” Novak Azbill
VICTORIA — Eloise “Lois” Novak Azbill passed away quietly on June 22, 2021. She was born to Elias and June Marie Freude Enke on January 2, 1944 in Victoria, Texas. Lois was baptized at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche, Texas and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Yorktown. She attended Goliad and Yorktown Public Schools and graduated from Yorktown High School in May, 1962. She attended South West Texas State University in San Marcos and Victoria College in Victoria, Texas.
She was married to E. Morris Azbill, Jr. and made her home in Victoria. Lois was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Victoria, serving on numerous committees. For many years she was the office manager for Dr. Micheal Burditt and also the Victoria Women’s Clinic.
She loved her family, home, flowers, and traveling.
Mrs. Azbill was preceded in death by her father, Elias Enke; mother, June Enke Spellmann; step-father, Wilfred Spellmann; grandparents Charles and Frieda Freude, Charles Enke, and Andreas and Elisabeth Sattelmaier Enke Henke, and grandson, Braden Vaughan.
She is survived by her husband, Morris Azbill, children: Timothy Novak of Victoria, Treca Davis of Victoria, and Tera LeBourgeois of The Woodlands; step-children Dawn Azbill-Smith of Cedar Park and Eugene (Trey) Azbill of San Antonio; grandchildren: Alexis Arteburn, Elisa Novak, Carter Novak, Reagan Vaughan, Connor Vaughan, Jennifer Bargsley, Jordan Smith, Louis LeBourgeois, IV, Mimi LeBourgeois, and Mandelena Ramon and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held 4 PM on Monday June 28, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Victoria with Dr. Wade Powell officiating.
Memorials may be made to Christ’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 3391, Victoria, TX 77902, First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge, Victoria, TX 77901 or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
