ELOISE STEEGE
GANADO — Eloise Michael Steege of Ganado, Texas left this earth on April 21, 2021. Born at home on August 24, 1942 in Perry- Jefferson County Kansas to Carl E. and Mildred Cowan Michael. She attended Topeka and Berryton Kansas schools. Although she held an array of jobs through the years, her proudest achievements were that of devoted wife, mother, and NeeNee. For more than 45 years, she stood alongside her right-hand man Henry “Hank” Steege and together they raised her daughters, had many adventures, made numerous friends and a lifetime of memories. To say that she had never met a stranger would be an understatement and it was not uncommon for her family to come home and ?nd strangers in need enjoying a meal, conversation or a cool drink. She touched many hearts with her open, forgiving and loving spirit - for kindness was the ?nest of her attributes. If there were a book in her presence, she read it, a crossword puzzle that needed solving, she solved it and she made a silk purse out of a sow’s ear on many occasion. Strong in her spirit and secure in her faith she has gone to her home in Gloryland that Outshines the Sun.
Eloise leaves behind her husband Henry Steege of Ganado, Texas, daughters Carla Grutzmacher (John), and Jacqueline Yates of Victoria, Texas. Stephanie Cook (Monte) and Casey Yates of Austin Texas. Grandchildren Jessica Dodds (Michael), Erin Williams (Mike), Matthew Balusek, and Emileigh Williams (Brian). Great Grandchildren James, Justin, Laden, Ashton and Addison. Sister Jodi Michael Brittan, Brothers Everett “Mike” Michael and David “Davey” Michael. Close friends Ronald Grutzmacher, Harriet Venable and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Eunice Elliot, Carlene Alexander, Dixie Allen. Brother, Donald “Frog” Michael and In-laws Arnold and Doris Steege.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In honor of Eloise’s’ memory, “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unaware.”
