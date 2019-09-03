ELOJIA ELLIE OCHOA YORKTOWN - Elojia N. Ochoa passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family united in prayer on Friday August 30, 2019. Elojia, more affectionately known as "Ellie" was born on March 11, 1950 to the late Teresa and Porfirio Naranjo in Yorktown Texas. She married the love of her life, Ernest Ochoa on September 14, 1974, in Yorktown. She will be remembered by her family for her love of animals, her cooking ability and her silly personality. She was a survivor from birth and persevered over many obstacles in her short 69 years. She nearly lost her life twice, once as a juvenile and once again 27 years ago. She was recovered both times and was truly a walking miracle. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Wally Naranjo, and nephew Lucas Naranjo. Ellie is survived by the love of her life Ernest Ochoa, her "Three Stooges," Christopher (Cynthia) Ochoa, Gregory Ochoa, and Nicholas Ochoa, sisters Paula Diaz, of Florida, Becky Banda, of Yorktown, Mary Salazar, of Victoria, Cissy Blake of Weesatche, and Andrea Naranjo of Victoria. She is also survived by brothers Herbert Naranjo, Johnny Naranjo, Ernest Naranjo, Sammy Naranjo, Porfirio Naranjo Jr, Frank Naranjo, Ben Naranjo and Tony Naranjo all of Yorktown. She is also survived by 3 God children, step-grandsons Daniel and Braden Villarreal, brothers and sisters in law, many many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, an uncle, two aunts and many cousins. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday, Sept 3, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Luis Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Memorials can be given to Yorktown EMS or donor's choice Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- And it's only Monday (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (2)
- Little-known Kansas company lands in Victoria after Hurricane Harvey (2)
- School report cards - Dr. Seuss style (1)
- Victoria College adopts budget, conducts first public hearing for tax rate (1)
- Melvins employees to retire in September after 43 years (1)
- Renovated apartments aimed at filling affordable housing void (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.