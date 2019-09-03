Ochoa, Elojia

ELOJIA ELLIE OCHOA YORKTOWN - Elojia N. Ochoa passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family united in prayer on Friday August 30, 2019. Elojia, more affectionately known as "Ellie" was born on March 11, 1950 to the late Teresa and Porfirio Naranjo in Yorktown Texas. She married the love of her life, Ernest Ochoa on September 14, 1974, in Yorktown. She will be remembered by her family for her love of animals, her cooking ability and her silly personality. She was a survivor from birth and persevered over many obstacles in her short 69 years. She nearly lost her life twice, once as a juvenile and once again 27 years ago. She was recovered both times and was truly a walking miracle. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Wally Naranjo, and nephew Lucas Naranjo. Ellie is survived by the love of her life Ernest Ochoa, her "Three Stooges," Christopher (Cynthia) Ochoa, Gregory Ochoa, and Nicholas Ochoa, sisters Paula Diaz, of Florida, Becky Banda, of Yorktown, Mary Salazar, of Victoria, Cissy Blake of Weesatche, and Andrea Naranjo of Victoria. She is also survived by brothers Herbert Naranjo, Johnny Naranjo, Ernest Naranjo, Sammy Naranjo, Porfirio Naranjo Jr, Frank Naranjo, Ben Naranjo and Tony Naranjo all of Yorktown. She is also survived by 3 God children, step-grandsons Daniel and Braden Villarreal, brothers and sisters in law, many many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, an uncle, two aunts and many cousins. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday, Sept 3, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Luis Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Memorials can be given to Yorktown EMS or donor's choice Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900

