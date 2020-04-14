Domann, Elorine
ELORINE DOMANN YORKTOWN - Elorine Alex Domann, 96, of Yorktown passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born September 17, 1923 to Emil and Johanna Alex. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and American Legion. She enjoyed babysitting, gardening, working in her flower beds and going dancing on the weekends. She is survived by daughters Mary Lee Kozielski and Barbara Ann and husband George Gibson, both of Yorktown and her puppy dog Chelsey. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins Preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin Domann, brothers Hebert Alex, Raymond Alex, Reinhardt Alex, Edwin Alex, Ceasar Alex, Emil H Alex, Jr., Edwin H Alex, sister Malinda Alex Dieringer niece Joyce Marie Alex and Carolyn Buske Due to current health and safety situation a private family graveside will be at St Paul Lutheran Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled once the situation passes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Melvin Zaiontz, George Gibson, Ray Alex, Melvin Ray Zaiontz, Robert Migura and Jeff Massey Memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown EMS or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown Texas 361-564-2900

