Elorine Friedrichs
Hartman
ARNECKEVILLE — Elorine Friedrichs Hartman, 95, of Arneckeville passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Cuero. She was born November 8, 1925 in Arneckeville to the late Albert and Vera Junker Friedrichs. She married James Rudolph Hartman on November 25, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arneckeville. They lived in Austin and Houston for several years before moving back to make their home in Arneckeville in 1959. Elorine was a lifelong member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arneckeville. Her love for, and dedication to, her church was evident throughout her life. Elorine served on the altar guild for over 50 years ensuring the brass was polished and sparkling. The women’s group had a loyal worker as Elorine was always ready to contribute and, for many years, she faithfully tacked quilts with the quilting group. She was also a Sunday School teacher for many years and served as the Memorial Fund chairman for 41 years. As the church historian, she published a translation of church records from 1863 through 1982 and was always happy to help families with finding dates of important events and other records. Elorine had a keen interest in history and was a devoted member of the DeWitt County Historical Commission. She was one of seven volunteers who worked tirelessly for years to save the historical court records of DeWitt County through restoration, indexing and microfilming. She was an advocate who spent most of her adult life working to preserve the Arneckeville School Building, now known as the Arneckeville Community Center. She helped acquire grants to preserve the building and served as the rental scheduling chairman. Fulfilling civic duties brought her a sense of pride. As an active member of the VFW Auxiliary of Cuero, she gladly sold poppies and baked for bingo nights. She found pleasure in painting tiles for the refurbishing of the courthouse and was especially honored to serve on the DeWitt County Jail Construction Committee. Elorine’s number one passion was playing dominoes at local clubs or groups that would gather. Her family nicknamed her “Gypsy” as she was often gone playing dominoes. Elorine and James helped establish the Meyersville Country Club where she played many a domino game and told many stories. Her second passion in life was working on genealogy for as many families as she could. Elorine made many trips to the Mormon genealogical library in Salt Lake City, Utah and took great pride in being able to contribute some of her work to their records. She was a firm believer in the adage “a family tree can wither away if nobody tends to its roots.” Elorine would beam with delight whenever someone referred to her as “the Genealogy Queen.” She was an accomplished seamstress and never saw a rip or tear that she wasn’t able to repair for her children and grandchildren. She treasured each time she visited with her great grandchildren; they brought her so much joy. They dearly loved her sprinkle cookies. She found pleasure in sewing pillows and pillowcases for her little ones. Her one wish for her great grandchildren was that they would always remember her and how much she loved them. She can rest in peace knowing that she will never be forgotten. Elorine is survived by her sons, Jimmy Randolph (Janet) Hartman, Douglas (Beverly) Hartman, and Jeffrey Hartman all of Arneckeville; grandchildren, Mitchell (Holly) Hartman of Arneckeville, Jennifer (Malcolm) Spears of Corpus Christi, Corey (Jill) Hartman of Hutto, Heather (Cody) Hartman Gaines of Richmond. Her great-grandchildren are Clara, Ansley and Nyle Hartman, Connor & Mallory Gaines, Dylan Hartman, Jordan Hartman, Kiera Harkless and Aidan Spears. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 40 years; brother, Dalton Friedrichs; sister, Georgie Lee Heyer and daughter-in-law, Patricia Hartman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 2 pm at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arneckeville. Funeral Services will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Paul Kirchner officiating. Interment to follow at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers include Corey Hartman, Cody Gaines, Mitchell Hartman, Allan Hartman, Harold Hartman and Bryan Friedrichs. Honorary Pallbearers are her great-grandchildren. Memorial Contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Arneckeville, Arneckeville Community Center or Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
