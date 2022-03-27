Eloy Barraza
CORPUS CHRISTI — Eloy Barraza, 67, passed peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by his family after a short battle with brain cancer. He was a resident of Corpus Christi and former long-time resident of Victoria and will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Eloy was born in Kingsville, TX on September 6, 1954, to the late Joaquin Barraza Sr. and Frances Contreras Barraza. Eloy graduated from H.M. King High School in 1973 and went on to attend Texas A&I in Kingsville. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology in 1977 from the UT Medical Branch in Galveston. Eloy married Yvonne Garza on October 18, 1975. In 1978 they moved to Victoria, where Eloy worked 38 years for DuPont/Invista as a Lab Analyst before his retirement in February 2018.
Eloy was enthusiastic about gardening and took great pride in tending to his yard. He also was passionate for the outdoors and was an avid saltwater fisherman. Eloy often found tranquility in travel, culture, history, art, literature, grilling his steaks, researching family genealogy or while casting his rod and reel over the waters of the Texas coastline. He was an active member of the 10% Fishing Club, consisting of his retirement friends, in reference to 90% of all fish caught are by 10% of all fishermen. He approached life with patience and understanding and was quick to share his wisdom with his clever wit.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Benjamin Van Zandt; and his older sister, Frances Barraza.
Eloy is survived by those who will continue to keep his love and memories alive, his wife of 46 years, Yvonne Barraza of Corpus Christi; his son, Giraldo (Katherine) Barraza of Austin and four grandchildren: Nathan, Xander, Madelyn Shay LeCompte and Yisela Barraza (a shining light and joy in his life); brother, Joaquin (Maggie) Barraza of Cedar Park; sisters, Santa Barraza of Kingsville, Alicia (Doug) Van Zandt of Kingsville, and Margarita Barraza of Kingsville; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM; with a holy rosary and liturgy to begin at 3:00 PM. Services will conclude that afternoon and a private urn burial will take place at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
In lieu of flowers donations in Eloy’s memory are requested to be sent to MD Anderson Cancer Center. http://gifts.mdanderson.org/
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say
- Q: What is the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19?
- Victoria hopes to revitalize neighborhoods with affordable housing
- Lifters from Flatonia, Louise win gold
- Goliad graduate part of Aggies' record-setting relay team
- On the case: VPD enlists UHV researcher to look into rise of reported sexual assaults
- Downtown Victoria event offers kids, families a warm reprieve from winter
- Marriage licenses March 11-17
- 53 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Crossroads
- East's Steen, Shiner's Cowan lead UHV's arsenal of arms
Commented
- Beto (29)
- Manufactured outrage (11)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A question of identity (8)
- Updated: Victoria criminal justice advocate lied in court about credentials, court documents say (3)
- Goliad parents say school district failing to address racist bullying (3)
- Advocate's new editor will focus on local, local, local (3)
- Shoreline Church: Victoria resident sends letter from Poland amid conflict in Ukraine (1)
- Guest column: Ex Post Beto (1)
- Stellar women of the Crossroads: 4 leaders who have made a local impact (1)
- Commissioners court to discuss replacing mobile radios throughout county (1)
- Texas GOP’s ‘Papers Please’ approach to protecting oil and gas (1)
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the weather this weekend?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.