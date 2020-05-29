ELROY VICTOR BERGER VICTORIA - Elroy Victor Berger, 77, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30th from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. A full obituary may be read at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

