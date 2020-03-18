ELROY STUMP M. BORTH GOLIAD - Elroy "Stump" M. Borth, 93, of Goliad, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1926 to the late Arthur W. and Julian W. Henke Borth. He married Ruby Dentler in 1953. They were married for 59 years at the time of her passing in April 2012. Elroy grew up in Goliad and attended Goliad High School, served time in the Navy, then worked for Southwestern Bell for approximately 36 years. After retiring in 1982, he enjoyed taking care of his cattle and ranch. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Elroy was also a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four siblings and a daughter-in-law, Cydney Collins Borth. He is survived by his son, Dr. Russell (Ann) of Corpus Christi; his daughter, Renee Stroman (Mark) of Goliad, and his grandchildren, Dr. Mason Borth (Chandler), Professor Caleb and Major Zachary Stroman, Sarah Butler (Stephen) and Tony Butler. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be Caleb Stroman, Zachary Stroman, Mason Borth, Tony Butler, Stephen Spencer, Charlie Shirley, Dan Hill and Bobby Bauch. A memorial service celebrating the life of Elroy Borth will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad at a later date. Friends and family who wish to make memorial contributions may do so to St. John's Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Congressman explains vote on coronavirus bill (7)
- Victoria officials advise business-as-usual practices for most Victoria residents (6)
- Guest column: By staying true to medicine and science, we will survive this pandemic (5)
- Multi-billion dollar virus support bill passed; Cloud votes no (5)
- Victoria programs canceled as Trump discourages groups of more than 10 people (w/video) (3)
- Two Victoria events canceled as community prepares for the spread of new coronavirus in Texas (3)
- Guest column: Local governments must be broken of their addiction to debt (2)
- Syndicated Column: The other virus to fear (2)
- VISD needs more transparency (2)
- Guest column: As coronavirus spreads, Trump showing how unfit he is to lead (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
Online Poll
Are you avoiding crowds of 10 or more?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.