Elroy “Buck” A. Brogger
POINT COMFORT — Elroy “Buck” A. Brogger, 83, of Point Comfort passed away October 8, 2020. He was born December 7, 1936 in Shiner to Anton Frank and Mary Brogger. He retired from Alcoa after 38 years and was a member of the 25 year club, served in the United States Navy, was a member of the KC’s, and enjoyed wood working.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn A. Brogger; children, Laurie Machicek (Dwayne), Kathleen Vickery (Keith), Patricia Koenning (Darren), Monica Brogger (Adam), and Matthew Brogger (Portlyn); sister, Lucille Dittrich; brother, David Brogger (Margie); 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Brian Machicek, Ryen Vickery, Dustin Koenning, Cole Brogger, Tim Strakos, and Stephen Mutchler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church Building Fund, Hospice of South Texas or the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
