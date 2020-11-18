Elsie Joan Clegg
PORT LAVACA — Elsie Joan Fishwick Clegg, 100 of Port Lavaca passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born September 30, 1920 in St. Kilde, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Ernest “Bob” Fishwick.
Joan was an accomplished Equestrian. She competed all over Australia, as a young woman. At the age of 22, she was the Manager of Dava Lodge Resort. A young marine was on leave after fighting at Guadalcanal. He met Joan at the Lodge and didn’t give up until she said “Yes” to marrying him. She was married to John H. Clegg, Jr. on Sept. 11, 1943 in Melbourne, Australia. John had to return to service after their marriage. Joan was able to secure passage on a returning troop ship. After her arrival in America, she secured a flight to San Antonio, Texas, where she was met by John’s brother Frank Clegg. Frank took her to Victoria where she lived with John’s family on Vine Street until His return.
John and Joan moved to Port Lavaca in 1951. John joined his brother (Roselle), in Clegg Shrimp Co. Mrs. Clegg lived at her home on Tommy Drive until her death. She celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 30 of this year. Mrs. Clegg never relinquished her Australian Citizenship.
Mother displayed love and devotion to All her Family. She will be missed by All.
Survivors include daughter, Lillian (Richard) Ellison of Kerrville; son, John H. (Judy) Clegg III of Victoria; four grandchildren; Leisha (Guy) Clegg Dioguardi, Natalie (Travis) McLarty. John Bradley “J.B.” (Chana) Clegg, Katyrn (Dan) Ellison Mollicone. Eleven Great Grandchildren: Devon Dioguardi, Merryn Dioguardi Broll (Cullen), Coy McLarty, Cason Dioguardi, Saige McLarty, Hagan McLarty, Logan McLarty, Corryn Dioguardi, Addison Clegg, Teralee Barnett, and Caleb Barnett. One Great-Great Grandchild: Bexley Broll
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clegg was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Clegg, Jr. and her sister, Phyllis Pike.
The funeral mass will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, with a noon graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria.
Pallbearers: All Grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Karl, Willie Copas.
The Clegg Family would like to express appreciation to all the many caregivers and Drs. of Mrs. Clegg.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (22)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (10)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (8)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
- Unoccupied Victoria County house damaged by fire (2)
- New Victoria County order could regulate temporary signs on county property (2)
- Letter: Democrats are starting to look good (2)
- Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington (2)
Online Poll
Does your neighborhood need a cleanup?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.