ELSIE MAE BAILEY VICTORIA - Elsie Mae Bailey was born April 21, 1926 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of Gale Glenn and Gertrude Elizabeth (Anderson) Baber and passed from this earth on July 12, 2020. She was baptized with her children at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Her mother passed away Jan. 8th 1929 and she and her sister were raised by family members until she married John E. Anderson, in Austin in 1943. They were blessed by their "Sweet Six" children. She divorced and later married Paul D. Bailey, whom adopted her children and raised them in Point Comfort, TX. Elsie was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 4403 where she served as Auxiliary President and Historian. She worked as a display artist and owned her own shop, Arts & things. She divorced and moved from Long Mott, TX to Dallas and Austin. For the last four years she has made Victoria, TX her home at Twin Pines Rehab and Nursing. She is survived by 5 of her "Sweet Six", Rita Walsh, Nancy Priest, Wanda Pearson, (Dean), John Bailey, Donna Younger (William); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nephews/nieces and great nephews/nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Morris Bailey; grandson, Dale Pearson; sister, Patricia Thompson. Graveside services will be held in Georgetown on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Historical Swedish Cemetery, now known as St. John's United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 (512)863-2564.
