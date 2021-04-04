Elsie Vargas Escamia
PORT LAVACA — Elsie V Escamia passed on March 30, 2021. She was born on July 11, 1931 to Onesimo and Teresa Vargas. She is survived by her husband, Jesse B. Escamia; daughter, Lisa Escamia; son, James Escamia; sister, Annie Silva; brother, Gilbert Vargas; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; other survivors are Ishmael Torres, Alice Singleton, Yvonne Lopez, Roque Villareal, Lulu Stigen, Mary Garcia, Maria Ramirez, Raymond Vargas Jr, Jose Vargas, Sophia Vargas, Irene Harris, David Vargas, Lily Vasquez, Eva Vargas, Richard Castillo, Maria (Lala) Argellas, Rosario Esquivel, Samuel Vargas, Roxanna Rubio, Filex Vargas, John Castillo Jr., Davis Vargas, Adan Vargas, Anna Vargas, Ninfa La Soya, Evangelina Rodriguez, Alfredo Vargas, Estella Lopez, Delmira Pasquiera, and Filex Vargas. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jessie Escamia Jr.; brothers, Rudy Vargas and Onesimo Vargas Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home beginning at 4pm with a Rosary to begin at 7pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory beginning at 11am with interment to immediately follow at Memory Gardens in Cuero Tx. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
