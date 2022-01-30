Elton A. Polzin
Elton A. Polzin
VICTORIA — Elton A. Polzin, age 95, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Elton was born August 7, 1926 to the late Edna Anna Schmidt Polzin and Harry Dieterich Polzin. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked in the oil field for over 40 years. He enjoyed farming and ranching cattle. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
Elton is survived by his daughter, Linda K. Ledwig (Eugene); brothers, Larry Polzin and Ralph Polzin (Theresa); granddaughters, Beth Stanfield (Steve), Ann Winkenwerder (Scot) and Carin Halepaska (Jonathan); 2 great-granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Elton was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Marie Baros Polzin; father, Harry Dieterich Polzin; mother, Edna Anna Schmidt Polzin; sister-in-law, Ruby Polzin; and his in-laws, Fred and Emma Baros.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 at 9AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, with rosary beginning at 9:30AM. Funeral mass will follow at 10AM. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Scot Winkenwerder, Steve Stanfield, Jonathan Halepaska, Chayston Halepaska, Connor Halepaska and Corbin Halepaska. Honorary pallbearers are Ethan Etlinger, Madeleine Etlinger, Branton Winkenwerder and Meredith Winkenwerder.
Contributions in Elton’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Victory Masses or to a charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

