June 6, 1950 ~ June 28, 2022
Elva Campos Ramirez, 72, of Victoria and formerly of New Gulf passed away in a Sugar Land Hospital following a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born on June 6, 1950 to Alvino Campos and Guadalupe Cuellar Campos in Newgulf, Texas.
Elva was a graduate of Boling High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. She worked as a Customer services specialist for the State of Texas for many years. She enjoyed going to dances, family events, traveling to watch her great nephews in sports, and visiting with friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marissa Ramirez, sisters, Delia Campos Alanis, Lydia Campos, Margaret C. Rios, and Irene Carbajal, brothers, Alvino Campos, Richard Campos, David Campos, Carlos Campos, and Beto Campos.
Elva is survived by her siblings, Belia Jimenez, Corina Robles, Amelia Garcia, Toto (Alonzo) Campos, and Rudy Campos and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held after 9am Friday, July 8, 2022 at Wharton Funeral Home with a Memorial service to begin at 10 am with Rev. Hector Villarreal officiating.
Services under the direction of
Wharton Funeral Home
515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488
(979) 532-3410
