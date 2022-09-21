Elva G. Pizana
VICTORIA — Elva G. Pizana, 89, of Victoria, passed from this earth, Sunday, September 11th, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, September 22ndat Grace Funeral Home, from 6PM to 8PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM, Friday, September 23rd at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may shared and a full obituary viewed online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
