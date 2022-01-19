Elva Pena Villarreal
YORKTOWN — Elva Pena Villarreal, 87, of Yorktown, passed away January 16, 2022. She was born January 13, 1935, in Yorktown, to the late Alvino and Paula Garza Pena.
Elva is remembered by those who knew her as a devoted caregiver. Family members could count on her generosity. She was always ready to prepare a warm meal for her loved ones. She also worked at the Yorktown nursing home making meals for the seniors who resided there. Elva had a competitive side. Her children and grandchildren passed pleasant afternoons and evenings engaging Elva in a game of dominoes. We were graced with her smiling face as she handily defeated us.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jessie Villarreal; son, Richard Adam Villarreal; brothers, Robert Pena and Alvino Pena Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Jesus Villarreal and Helen, Johnny Michael Villarreal and Jennifer, Daniel Villarreal, and Doris; daughter, Linda Gallegos; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; brothers, Raul Pena and Maria, Robert Pena and Janie; sisters, Sarah Rincon and Nick, Elvira Barbosa and Juan, Mary Helen Morales, and Sylvia Steve and Tony; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that same night at Finch Funeral Chapel in Yorktown. A Funeral Mass will be 11:30 am Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the San Luis Catholic Church with Father Francis Nguyen. Interment will follow at the San Luis Catholic Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: 8 people arrested on DWI charges in Victoria County
- Shiner's Doug Brooks named to Whataburger Super Team
- Main Street director named new head of city's economic development
- Victoria filled with smoke from controlled burn near Tivoli
- Girl Scout sells cookies to traveling public
- East ends losing streak with win at West
- Victoria City Council votes to support 4 housing project tax credit bid
- 'Cook It or Book It': Historic Victoria Edition
- Industrial maintains clean slate with win over Hallettsville
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
Commented
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Dennis Basaldua (2)
- Rex Lee Easley (2)
- Dozens gather in remembrance of man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals deputy in Victoria (2)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- EDWARD WALTER LONGENECKER (1)
- Missing Vanderbilt teen found dead near Seguin nearly 2 months after disappearance (1)
- Guest column: For which it stands (3)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
- Linda K. Ashmore (1)
Online Poll
Do you like to play dominoes?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.