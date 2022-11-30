Elva Rendon Duenez
PORT LAVACA — Elva Rendon Duenez, 79, of Victoria (formerly of Port Lavaca) passed away November 25, 2022. She was born September 21, 1943 in Port Lavaca to Abelardo and Trinidad Farias Rendon. Elva was a member of Young Homemakers of America, taught CCD, and worked as an Insurance Agent for American General.
Elva was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She raised her children with lots of love, devotion and laughter along with her husband, Paul. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Momo to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had so much love and compassion that a good movie or Hallmark card made her cry.
Elva had a talent and passion for cooking, baking, decorating and hosting. She made every holiday extra special with those talents. She loved having company over and always made you feel special. She didn’t just serve delicious meals. It was also the presentation. She always made it so appetizing. It looked picture perfect, like out of a magazine, even if you weren’t hungry, it was too tempting, you had to try it.
Although she did not like to travel by plane, Elva enjoyed accompanying her husband on his insurance conventions to many places including Acapulco, Bermuda and the Bahamas. Later, they would both enjoy their many trips with friends or family to San Juan,Texas to visit the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine.
Elva was strong in her Catholic faith. She found peace in reading the Bible. She prayed the rosary every night and prayed for family and friends and those who needed extra blessings. She would also light a candle for loved ones who were going through troubled times or recently passed away and she always had a candle lit for her husband after his passing. She appreciated mass being televised. On Sundays, she would “attend” mass.
Family meant the world to Elva. She had so much love for family and friends. She had a special bond with all of her brothers and sisters and their families. They loved and respected her. Anyone who met her would always say she was such a sweet lady and loved her laugh. Elva loved entertaining at home, watching movies, playing cards with family and friends and just sitting, drinking coffee with good conversation. She always ended visits and phone conversations with “God bless you”.
Elva will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, DeVonne Withey, Paula Gonzalez, and Nicole Anderson (Richard); son, Xavier Duenez; sisters, Ella Reyes, Patricia Benitez; brother, Edward Rendon; grandchildren, Natasha Withey, Briana Bautista (Lorenzo), Pablo Duenez (Gabby), Carlos Duenez (Danniela), Olivia Anderson, John Anderson, Gilliana Gonzalez; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Silgero, Ashlynn Bautista, and Delilah Marie Duenez.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul Cavazos Duenez; parents; sisters, Eva Alvarado and Sylvia Escalona; brother, Thomas Rendon; and grandchildren, Ashley Duenez and Gabriella Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. followed by rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory in Victoria. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Pablo Duenez, Carlos Duenez, John Anderson, Abel Rendon, R.J. Rivera, Gary Alvarado, Jesse Escalona Jr., and Thomas Rendon. Honorary Pallbearers are Brayden Silgero, Richard Anderson, Edward Rendon, Edward Rendon Jr., Paul Reyes, Victor Benitez, Lorenzo Bautista, and Carlton Johnson.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
