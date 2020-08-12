Elva Rosas
Elva Rosas
Elva Villarreal Rosas, 70, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1950 in Falfurrias, TX to the late Miguel Villarreal and Eliza Longoria Villarreal. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was full of life and always had a smile on her beautiful face. Her love, spirit, and strong faith in God will live on through us forever. She leaves behind her daughter, Eliza Ortega and son in law Enrique Ortega, grandchildren, Zaidence, Arabella, Messiah, Elias, Ezra, and her granddaughter on the way. Her sister Audelia (Dilly) Sanchez and husband Fernando. Brothers, Hector Miguel Villarreal, Noel Villarreal and wife Rebecca, brother in law, John Espinoza, numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly as her own. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Amelia Villarreal Espinoza, Maria Idalia Villarreal, and Anadelia Villarreal. Private services will be held for the family. The family would like to sincerely extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of South Texas, especially her RN case manager Liza Lopez, who has been caring and compassionate throughout this journey. Also to Dr. Whitehouse, Dr. Meyer, and the staff at the Dornburg Center of Compassion who all took amazing care of our beloved Elva. We would also like to thank those with kind hearts who have been here for our family with your comfort and prayers. We have felt every single one of your thoughts and prayers, so we are sincerely grateful. Donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, 361-578-4646.

