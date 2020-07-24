ELVIE GIRDY-COLEMAN VICTORIA - Elvie Girdy- Coleman was born on January 29, 1947 to the late Olen and Iva Girdy in Victoria, Texas. She attended the local elementary and junior high school in Victoria, Texas and graduated as the salutatorian from Gross High School in 1965. Elvie went on to attend Bishop College in Dallas, Texas as an accounting major. She joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. After college, she moved to Houston, Texas and married Jackie Coleman. To their union were two beautiful daughters Alivia and Carrietta Coleman. Elvie began her accounting career in oil and gas industry at Shell Oil Company. After working many years at several oil and gas industries, she finally retired from Citgo Petroleum Corporation. Elvie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She fellowshipped at God Hope Missionary Baptist Church (Houston, TX), but remained a faithful member at Unity Center of Truth in Houston, Texas. Elvie continued being a dedicated member of Bishop College and HBCU Alumni Association of the Houston Chapter. Elvie was a life long golden member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. In her spare time, she loved to travel, gardening and spending time with her most precious granddaughter Zyrie. Elvie is proceeded in death by both of her parents Olen and Iva Girdy of Victoria, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters Alivia Coleman, and Carrietta Coleman (Adrian) of Houston, TX, her precious granddaughter Zyrie Ve'an, two brothers Glover Girdy Sr. (Gwen) of Victoria, TX and Levell Girdy (Pamela) of Spring, TX, God daughter Tasheka Franklin, God son Joshua Miles of Houston, TX, two close Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters Avis Pickens and Carol McCree, her beloved friend Willie Turner Sr. of Houston, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside services, Saturday, July 25, 2020 , 10:00 a.m. at Girdy Cemetery, 399 Girdy Road, Victoria, Texas 77905
