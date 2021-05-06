Elvin “Al” Koehn
VICTORIA — Elvin “Al” Koehn, 93, passed away May 1, 2021. Elvin was born November 28, 1927 in Weimar, TX to the late Arthur H. Koehn and Clara Koehn. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Dolly Mae Hanslik on September 2, 1951. Elvin worked at the First National Bank of Schulenburg. After moving to Victoria, he worked as an office manager for a general contractor, and then for an insurance agency. He returned to banking with First Victoria National Bank, retiring in 1993. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the Victoria Lions Club for over 40 years, served on the Board of The Salvation Army for 16 years, The Board of a Charitable Foundation for over 20 years. After retiring, Al, as he was known to many, became an avid golfer at Riverside Golf course, shooting his age for 12 consecutive years, from age 74 through 85, accomplishing that feat a total of 85 times during that span.
Al is survived by his sons, Don Koehn and wife, Linda Jo, Mark Koehn and wife, Gaylene.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly Koehn and brother, Wilbert Koehn.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12:30-2 PM at First English Lutheran Church with a funeral service to begin at 2 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rory Koehn, Troy Koehn, Doug Vrazel, Tim Koehn, Robert Halepaska, Terry Cullen and Bradley Vacek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Lions Camp c/o Victoria Lions Club, First English Lutheran Church or Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
