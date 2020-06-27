ELVIRA (VIDA) ARCE HARLINGEN/VICTORIA - Elvira (Vida) Arce, 76, Harlingen, Texas, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Weslaco, Texas November 5, 1943 to Alfredo & Julia Saldivar. Elvira was married to her teenage sweetheart Jose Luis Arce, Sr. for over 56 years and had four children. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She was compassionate and had a huge heart to everyone she met. Her laugh, her smile and her warm touch will always be greatly missed. We were fortunate to have her in our lives. She enjoyed gambling, lotto and bingo, but mostly loved being with her family. She worked for All Texas Health Care/ATHC Provider Services, Inc. for over 15 years. She would go above and beyond to help the people of the communities in the Rio Grande Valley. She would help the elderly receive health care services and take the time to listen and be a helping hand to everyone that needed her. Elvira was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Julia Valdez Saldivar, her loving husband, Jose Luis Arce Sr., three brothers, Eugene Saldivar and Eliseo Saldivar, Raul Saldivar (Twin), sister, Olivia Saldivar, sister, Victoria Saldivar and grandson, Derrick Quintanilla. Elvira is survived by her daughter, Lisa Arce (Carl) Wells, daughter, Rosie Arce, son, Jose Luis Arce, Jr., daughter Gina Arce (Harvey) Jaeger sister Margaret (Charles Duhaylongsod) Saldivar, sister (? Twin of Raul Saldivar). Seven grandchildren: Zachary Wells, Dylan Wells, Justin Wells, Bobby Quintanilla ll, Danielle Jaroszewski, Bradley Jaeger, Cody Jaeger and five great grandchildren who will forever cherish her memory. Visitation will be held, Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm with a Chapel Service at 1:00 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas. Burial to follow at 2:00 pm at Mont Meta Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.
