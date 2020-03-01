ELVIRA DIAZ VICTORIA - Elvira Diaz passed away February 28, 2020. Visitation March 2, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation resumes March 3, 2020 from 9 - 11am at the funeral home. Funeral Mass 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Off the grid (5)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- VISD school board discuss attendance zone changes (3)
- Letter: Save our country by voting for Trump (3)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
- Letter: Reader urges voters to think and vote with common sense (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.