She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Wilma Wolter and Lenora Meyer. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 1:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with funeral services to begin at 2:00 PM with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will follow at Lindenau Community Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Elvira Joyce Meyer
CUERO — Elvira Joyce Meyer 89, of Cuero passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born December 23, 1932 in the Lindenau area to the late Fred and Ella Von Haefen Meyer. In earlier years she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lindenau where she was baptized and confirmed. Later years she became a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Elvira enjoyed doing housekeeping services. She is survived by her brother, Alden (Darlene) Meyer of Victoria; sisters, Junell Thamm of Austin and Irene Harbus of Yoakum and several nieces and nephews.
