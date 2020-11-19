Elvira Medina
VICTORIA — Elvira Medina passed on November 14, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1949 to the late Louis and Irene Rubio.
She is survived by her husband, Jesus Medina; daughters, Maria and Letty Medina; son, Rick Medina; sisters, Virginia Martinez, Mary Rubio, Sophia Alvarado; brother, Louis Rubio Jr.; grandchildren, Destiny and Alexxis Carrizales, Joshua Medina, Alyssa, Monika and Mari Deleon Jr and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20th at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 9 am to 11am with a Rosary beginning at 11. Services will be held immediately after at Our Lady Of Sorrows at 1pm with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
