Elvira Reyes Villarreal
PORT LAVACA — On Thursday, January 13, 2022 Elvira Reyes Villarreal, age 75 of Port Lavaca completed her journey on this earth to join her beloved in heaven, just one month after his passing. She was born on May 17, 1946, in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Juan and Faustina Reyes. On February 20, 1965, Elvira married her childhood sweetheart, Raul (Roy). She graduated from Calhoun High School the same year. A lifetime partnership of nearly 57 years created a tight-knit family that compared to no other. Countless precious memories were created in this beautiful family all because two people fell in love. Her selfless nature provided a loving, nurturing home for three children who thrived under their mother’s wing. As the years went on, grandchildren and great grandchildren joined the happy village she and our dad established. In addition to being a full time, amazing mommy, she worked for Lacks Furniture store in Port Lavaca for 25 years as an office manager. After a short retirement, she needed new challenges and spent a few years working for HEB, then HMS to complete her working years.
Elvira made a significant impact on all the lives she touched. Her legacy continues through the fond memories her loved ones cherish every day and her presence will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Alisa Denise Villarreal of Port Lavaca; son, Orlando I. Villarreal (Rachel) of Victoria; sisters, Hortencia Portilla (Johnny, Dec.) and Oralia Arellano (Victor)of Port Lavaca; sister-in-law, Betty Salinas (Miguel) of Port Lavaca; brothers, Reynaldo V. Reyes (Edna) and Leo V. Reyes of Port Lavaca; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Nicholas Villarreal, Thaelen Villarreal, Evie Villarreal, Alyssa Villarreal, Raedyn Villarreal and Olivia Villarreal; great grandchildren, Nollie Castillo, Ayden Trevino, Myles Jude Villarreal, Karsyn Sauseda, Draevyn Villarreal and Camila Villarreal. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband and her youngest son, Rene Israel Villarreal. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Ramona Balboa and Mary R. Garza of Port Lavaca; brothers, Jesse V. Reyes (Toni, Dec.) and Joe V. Reyes (Olivia, Dec.) of Port Lavaca and Joe A. Martinez (Penny) of Corpus Christi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be at 10am on Thursday, January 20, 2022, conducted by Pastor T. Wayne Price of Refugio First Baptist Church. All services will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Thaelen Villarreal, Nicholas Villarreal, Damon Longoria, Victor A. Arellano, Joe Reyes, Jr. and Sammy Resendez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joseph Anthony Longoria, Joseph Martinez and Paul Resendez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
