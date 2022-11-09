Emery Thomas Kraycirik
HOUSTON — Emery Thomas Kraycirik, 75, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in Houston.
He was born in Durham, North Carolina to Dr. Emery Thomas and June Carroll Coble Kraycirik. After graduating from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, he became a newspaper beat writer for The El Campo Leader-News. After marrying his beloved Polly Madsen Kraycirik, he had a successful career as a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated for 40 years. In retirement, he enjoyed pursuing his numerous hobbies that perfected his love of storytelling, including writing, painting, and photography.
Tom is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kate Kraycirik and Mike Smith, his son and daughter-in-law, Mack and Karen Kraycirik, all of Houston; his brother and sister-in law, Herb and Betty Kraycirik of Nashville, Tennessee, his sister and brother-in-law Marianne and Graham White of Moncure, North Carolina, and his sister and brother-in-law, Carroll and King Jolly of West Jefferson, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Kraycirik, and his parents Dr. Emery and June Kraycirik of Burlington, North Carolina.
A celebration to honor Tom will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Danevang Lutheran Church Community Hall, 357 County Road 426, Danevang, Texas 77432.
Donations in memory of Tom should be directed to the establishment of the ET Kraycirik Memorial Prize, International Watercolor Exhibition, Watercolor Arts Society Houston, www.watercolorhouston.org, 1601 W. Alabama St, Houston, Texas 77006.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
