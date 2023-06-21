Emil Chanek
VICTORIA — Emil Chanek, 87, of Victoria, passed away June 16, 2023. Emil was born January 24, 1936 in Inez, TX to the late Mary Koutny and Ben Chanek.
After graduating high school, he served his country in the United States Army. He then became a fireman and retired at the age of 55 as the last independent milk man in Victoria doing home deliveries.
Emil is survived by his daughters, Barbara Rychetsky (Ronald) of Robstown, Sharon Stipanovic of Round Rock; sisters, Rosie Repka of Victoria, Dee Hill of Virginia; brother, Leroy Chanek of Seguin; grandchildren, Lacy Cole (Morgan) of Midland, Riley Rychetsky (Courtney) of Seguin, Karli Clemens (Ian) of San Antonio; Karsen Stipanovic of Houston; his great-granddaughters, Addison Cole, Ashton Cole, Kinley Clemens and Aubri Cole and special companion, Jonie Donohue.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Chanek; sister, Ruby Stary and brothers, V.B., Edwin and Allen Chanek.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the V.F.W.
Pallbearers are Lewis Chanek, Toney Chanek, Larry Stary, Steve Chanek, Glenn Repka, and Ronnie Chanek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
