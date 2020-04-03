EMIL KOENIG VICTORIA - Emil Koenig, 80, of Victoria, passed away on March 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents John and Sylvia Koeni; & brother Robert. Survived by his wife Doris and step children Sandra Kahn and Ron Lee. Brother James; wife Rose, Sisters Margie Craig; husband Billy, Gladys Hanselman and Dorothy Wilkinson; husband Bob.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries