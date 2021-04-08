Emilia Garcia
VICTORIA — Emilia Garcia went to be with the Lord April 5, 2021 at the age of 81. She was born August 8, 1939 in Bloomington, Texas to the late Mike and Irene Reyes.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Chris Gomez, Sr., Rene Sanchez, Larry Lacy, Christopher Gomez, II, Phillip Anthony Garcia and Joshua A. Garcia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Lori Marie Garcia; grandsons Noah Nasario Garcia and Jason Rene Garcia; brother Larry Reyes and brother-in-law Pedro Perez.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John R. Garcia; daughters Adela Garcia, Mary Gomez and husband Chris Gomez, Sr., Norma Sanchez and husband Rene Sanchez, Blanche Lacy and husband Larry L. Lacy, Martha Padilla and Felipa Garcia; siblings Estella Perez and Toney Reyes; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed reading, working on word puzzles, spending time with her family and telling stories of growing up. She was a graduate of Nazareth Academy. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where she volunteered with the resale shop and funeral meals. She also volunteered with the Salvation Army.
Memorial donations may be made in Emilia’s honor to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
