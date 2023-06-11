Emilia Leos Casanova
VICTORIA — Emilia Leos Casanova, 100, of Victoria passed away June 3, 2023. She was born August 26, 1922 in Hochheim, TX to Santiago and Maria Del Rosario Martinez Leos. Emilia was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and Our Lady of Sorrows.
She is survived by her children, Samuel Casanova Jr. (Mary) of Victoria, Clemente Casanova of Victoria, Abel Casanova (Mary Esther) of League City, Dalia Gonzales of Victoria, and Linda Gonzales (Albert) of Deer Park; sister, Guadalupe Barbosa of California; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Casanova Sr; parents; step-mother, Cayetana “Tana” Leos; sisters, Juanita Silgero, Carmen Arias, San Juanita Leos, and Virginia Marquez; brothers, Paul Leos, Willie Leos, Santiago “Jim” Leos Jr., and Sammy Leos; son-in-law, Tommy Gonzales; and 1 grandchild, Casey Casanova.
All services will be held Monday, June 12, 2023 beginning with a visitation from 12-1 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 1 p.m. Funeral mass will follow at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
Pallbearers are Michael Gonzales, Adam Gonzales, Matthew Gonzales, Christian Casanova, Xavier Marquez, Isaac Marquez, Mateo Casanova, and Saul Marquez.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

